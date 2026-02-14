Canadiens: Slafkovsky’s Irresistible Assault on Slovakia’s Olympic Goal Scoring Record

The NHL has committed to participating in the Olympics for 12 years, starting in 2026, meaning that Slafkovsky will at least have the possibility of playing in two more Olympics, perhaps even more if the league renews its commitment. We’ve already seen in this tournament that it wouldn’t, though, with Kevin Fiala suffering a season-ending surgery that took place in Italy on Saturday. Chances are, the Los Angeles Kings organization is not so hot on their players participating right now.