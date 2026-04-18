Canadiens' St-Louis Is Not In A Generous Mood

Perhaps the fact that his stay in Tampa Bay didn’t end in the best way even serves as motivation. Back then, in the run-up to the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Steve Yzerman, who was the Lightning’s and Team Canada’s GM, had initially snubbed St-Louis, the captain of his own team, when picking players for the national team roster. The right winger eventually made the team, thanks to teammate Steven Stamkos’ injury, but later that season, he demanded a trade and was moved to the Rangers. Of course, there’s been a lot of water under the bridge since then, and Yzerman is long gone, but that memory could still be used as a motivator.