Canadiens’ St-Louis: "It’s Only One Play"

As is often the case after a playoff loss in Habsland, all hell broke loose when the Montreal Canadiens lost the second game of their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment about the loss and made it clear that Kirby Dach’s latest mistakes were too much for them to bear. Some took it too far, however, attacking the forward on his Instagram account, prompting him to deactivate it.