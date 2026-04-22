Canadiens Drop The Game In Overtime, Go Back To Montreal Tied 1-1

After the first game, Cooper didn’t hesitate to call his players’ play stupid because they took several penalties in the offensive zone, and one has to say they didn’t act any smarter in Game 2. Right from the get-go, Sabourin was running after Josh Anderson, trying to bait him into dropping the gloves. It made sense given how much of an impact the power forward had on proceedings in the first duel, but he just brushed him off, avoiding the trap laid by the Bolts. Needless to say, had they dropped the gloves and been sent to the box for five minutes, the Canadiens would have suffered a much bigger loss.