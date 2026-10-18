Canadiens’ St-Louis: It Should Be Over

It was okay, but we’re better than this. […] It would be fun to put the final nail in the coffin. Buffalo is not an easy team to play with a lead; they play a wide-open game, and you have to be calculated in your actions. Even in the offensive zone, you can’t make a risky incomplete play; they thrive on that. They’re just waiting for you to try a play and fail, and then they take it the other way. You have to be patient and manage the puck in the offensive zone. It’s not necessarily about manufacturing a scoring chance, but it’s about managing the puck and forcing them to defend. When you can extend your time in the offensive zone and force them to defend, even if you make a risky play that ends up incomplete, they’re too tired to take advantage of it. But if you do that early, they pounce on the attack, and it’s not three guys attacking; it’s all hands on deck.