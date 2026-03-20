Canadiens’ St-Louis: Laine Is Not An Option

Patty and I love Montreal as a city, and we love the hockey environment here; it’s one of the most special organizations. This is the Mecca of hockey, and it’s such an amazing environment to play in, to be in, and the organization is absolutely incredible. That being said, we really want Patty to play. We really want to be in whatever place he can be able to do his job and do the thing that he loves to do. So, we’re crossing our fingers that he’ll get to play sometime in the rest of the season and if he does, then that’s great, amazing, and if he doesn’t, then that’s not good. I don’t think it’s a controversial thing to say that we’re hoping that my husband gets to have his spot on the roster, but we’ll see. And if Montreal is that place, then we’re more than happy to be here.