Canadiens: St-Louis Shares His Coaching Philosophy

You know, I came into the NHL, and it was “You do it this way”, and I think with this generation, you have to be demanding, but not demeaning. When I came into the league, they were very demanding and demeaning; at the time, you would get it. And I know I annoyed some of my coaches by going to their office to say, “Why? Can we talk about this? Can I explain something to you?” I feel like I stretched some of my coaches a little bit, and I know I might have been annoying, but I was very curious. […] I encourage that from my players. For me, now I feel that this generation, you have to convince them. And if they’re not convinced, let’s talk about it because I have no problem with you convincing me the other way.