Canadiens Surrender The Divisional Lead To the Red Wings

On Saturday night at the Bell Centre, the Montreal Canadiens were attempting to win a fifth consecutive game at home, and doing so would have meant holding on to the top spot in the Atlantic Division ahead of the Detroit Red Wings, but the visitors had other plans. While the Michigan outfit hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016, it’s having a great season so far, and Todd McLellan’s men have clearly taken a step forward in their rebuild.
On Saturday morning, Martin St-Louis confirmed that 21-year-old netminder Jacob Fowler would be starting what was the Canadiens’ most crucial game of the week, meaning that Jakub Dobes, who hadn’t played since January 1, would remain the only one of the three goalies not to see any action in the last week.
This is not reassuring for the Czech netminder, especially not since Kent Hughes mentioned earlier this week that we shouldn’t expect the trio of goaltenders to be around for too long. Just like Fowler, Dobes doesn’t have to clear waivers to go down to the Laval Rocket in the AHL, but if he had a say in the matter, it certainly wouldn’t be his choice.
Detroit plays a particular kind of hockey, one that aims to suffocate not only their opponents, but also the fans in the stands. McLellan’s men are quick on the forecheck, and they give little to no time to their opponent to think about their next play; they get on top of them immediately.
It clearly made the Canadiens uncomfortable, as St-Louis’ men struggled to execute effective passing plays and had a lot of trouble getting pucks on net. In the first 20 minutes, they could test John Gibson only 3 times; by 40 minutes, that had risen to 12, which is hardly enough. Montreal pressed a bit more in the third frame, but it was just too little too late and by then, Gibson was oozing confidence.
The other consequence of the Wings’ suffocating play was that it also suffocated the fans. A crowd that had been so noisy in the last couple of games, launching waves after waves in TV timeouts, seemed in stupor tonight, watching their favourite be unable to solve their divisional rival. While it’s true that the fans aren’t the ones playing the game, taming the Bell Centre crowd on a Saturday night is still something that can give momentum to a team.
Hockey is a puck possession game, and if you don’t win draws, you spend an incredible amount of time just chasing the puck. Over 40 minutes, the Canadiens won only 28% of the faceoffs, and by the end of the game, they had won only 42%.
Even faceoff specialist Phillip Danault had a wretched night in that department; after 40 minutes, he had only a 25% success rate (33% by the end of the night). Meanwhile, Nick Suzuki had only won 21% of his draws through two periods, but he improved to 41% in the third. That stat certainly didn’t help the Canadiens put more shots on net, and if you don’t shoot, you don’t score.
With Kaiden Guhle returning to the lineup, Jayden Struble found himself on the outside looking in as the healthy scratch, which meant that Arber Xhekaj kept his place in the lineup.
Once again on Saturday night, Xhekaj played a solid game, true to his identity, with eight hits, several of which were bone-crushing. Furthermore, he proved to the coaching staff that he could also do well as a lefty playing on the right side, which could favour him in his duel with Jayden Struble in their battle for the 6th blueliner’s role.
He was patient, wasn’t rushing his plays, made sound decisions, avoided unnecessary risks, and finished his checks without taking himself out of the play. In other words, he played to his identity, as St-Louis had said he needed to keep doing earlier that day.
Unfortunately for the Canadiens, the Wings were very opportunistic, scoring their first goal of a weird bounce on the boards, capitalizing on a power play opportunity, and striking as quickly as lightning early in the third frame, before sealing the deal with an empty netter with just over a minute left. The smart money says it wasn’t the kind of game Suzuki wanted his team to play on the 500th game of his career, but you don’t get to decide these things.
This 3-0 defeat is the first in five games at the Bell Centre, but the Canadiens won’t have much time to dwell on it since they’ll be back in action on Monday night when they’ll host the Vancouver Canucks.
