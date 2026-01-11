Canadiens Surrender The Divisional Lead To the Red Wings

Unfortunately for the Canadiens, the Wings were very opportunistic, scoring their first goal of a weird bounce on the boards, capitalizing on a power play opportunity, and striking as quickly as lightning early in the third frame, before sealing the deal with an empty netter with just over a minute left. The smart money says it wasn’t the kind of game Suzuki wanted his team to play on the 500th game of his career, but you don’t get to decide these things.