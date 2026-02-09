Canadiens’ Suzuki Has Great Linemates At First Practice

It will be interesting to see if Cooper liked what he saw in this first practice enough to stick with those combinations. Team Canada kicks off its tournament on Thursday, February 12, with a clash with Czechia at 10:40 AM. Meanwhile, Juraj Slafkovsky and Oliver Kapanen will kick off their tournament on Wednesday, February 11, when they face each other at 10:40 AM. As for Alexander Texier, he will kick off his tournament with France on Thursday with a tilt against Switzerland at 6:10 AM.