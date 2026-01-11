Canadiens: Suzuki Reaches Significant Milestone

Saturday night’s game at the Bell Center wasn’t just another duel between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings; it was also game number 500 for captain Nick Suzuki. While playing 500 games in the NHL is already impressive, it’s even more so when you realize that there were 500 consecutive games.
The center has never missed a game since he joined the Canadiens. It’s not that he’s never had any injury; he played through bumps and bruises and was never rested for a game. His game streak is the second-longest in the NHL, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns holding the longest amongst active players at 969 games. The record belongs to Phil Kessel, who played 1064 consecutive games, but it’s worth noting that he didn’t play as intensely as Burns or Suzuki, often staying away from the dangerous areas.
In his first 500 games, Suzuki has put up 152 goals and 271 assists for a total of 423 points. Over his seven seasons, he has scored 19 game-winning goals (including seven in overtime), nine of which came in the 2024-25 season.
While he has a cumulative minus-41 rating, it’s primarily because of the team’s struggles in his early years and, as the rebuild progressed, so did his differential. Last season, he finished with a more than respectable plus-19, and he’s currently at plus-16; his excellence on the defensive side of the puck is starting to be recognized across the league as he earns votes for the Frank J. Selke Trophy every year.
The captain may not be the type to make a big deal of reaching game number 500, but his entourage didn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the feat. During last night’s game, his father, Rob, tweeted, “Congratulations Nick Suzuki on completing the first third of your NHL career.” Given how young the captain was when he started playing in the league, the 1,500-game mark isn’t out of the realm of possibilities, but only 24 players have achieved it in league history. Patrick Marleau has the record with 1,779, followed by the late great Gordie Howe with 1,767 and Mark Messier with 1,756. Mike Modano stopped just short of the milestone with 1,499, but Los Angeles Kings’ captain Anze Kopitar should join the club before retiring at the end of the season, since he currently has 1,491 games to his name.
As for Mrs. Suzuki, she had giant balloons waiting at home for the captain on his return last night. He might not have been as happy as he would have been had the Canadiens won the game, but it was a delicate attention, nonetheless.
Despite everything he has accomplished so far in his career, there’s still a lot ahead for Suzuki. He currently has 48 points in 45 games, and he’ll likely improve on his most productive season, which came last year with 89 points. The 90-point mark looks pretty attainable for the skilled forward. The Canadiens have not had a 90-point or more scorer since both Vincent Damphousse and Pierre Turgeon achieved the feat in 1995-96. Next month, Suzuki will also get to compete in his first Olympic Games, and while he may not play as important a role for the national side as he does for the Habs, just cracking Team Canada’s roster is already an impressive feat.
Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.