Canadiens’ Target Still A Blue Jacket, But The Door Is Open

I’ve been on this side of a trade too many times where you are trading Dany Heatley and Marian Hossa; they were traded for each other, but Hossa and Kovalchuk- when you are trading the best player in the deal, it’s hard to make a good deal because you’re giving up the best player. You get a lot of pieces, lots of assets, but you still don’t get the best piece. So that’s our concern. Regardless of what the agent and Kirill want, he’s part of our team right now, and he’s got a great cap hit. I’m not replacing his talent and his goals at $3.8 million; that’s for sure. I’m listening; that’s all I can do as a general manager. I can’t just close it off. If something makes sense and it helps the Columbus Blue Jackets, we’ll take a serious look at it.