Canadiens: The Big Question With The Xhekaj Contract

Given the logjam on the blueline and the fact that eventually someone will have to go, perhaps Hughes wanted to make Xhekaj’s contract more attractive in a potential trade. After all, if he were traded during the season, the team that acquires him wouldn't just be buying one year of his services, since he would remain under team control at season's end. The Habs had no issue signing Zachary Bolduc to a deal that walked him straight to free agency at age 27, but it’s a much longer deal. Or the hulking defenseman may feel he’s worth more than $1.5 million and doesn’t want that to be his salary for the next two seasons; that’s also a possibility.