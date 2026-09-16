Canadiens: The Big Question With The Xhekaj Contract

The Montreal Canadiens and Arber Xhekaj have finally reached an agreement, but it's a bit of a puzzling one.
Kent Hughes has done it. The Montreal Canadiens have signed all their players, but it took longer for Arber Xhekaj. The big defenseman only put pen to paper on the eve of training camp, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. The question everyone is asking is: why did it take all summer for that kind of deal?
After this season, both parties will be right back where they started since, once again, Xhekaj, who will then be 26, will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. In the past, Hughes had always signed the Ontarian and Jayden Struble to two-year pacts; what’s different this time around?
Given the logjam on the blueline and the fact that eventually someone will have to go, perhaps Hughes wanted to make Xhekaj’s contract more attractive in a potential trade. After all, if he were traded during the season, the team that acquires him wouldn't just be buying one year of his services, since he would remain under team control at season's end. The Habs had no issue signing Zachary Bolduc to a deal that walked him straight to free agency at age 27, but it’s a much longer deal. Or the hulking defenseman may feel he’s worth more than $1.5 million and doesn’t want that to be his salary for the next two seasons; that’s also a possibility.
Now that the deal is signed, however, Xhekaj has another chance to prove he belongs on the Canadiens for the long haul. According to TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie, Kaiden Guhle will miss the start of the season and won’t be available to play until perhaps November. That gives Xhekaj runway to make the sixth-defenseman role his own.
What’s different this season? Well, as we heard at the golf tournament, Derek Lalonde will bring a fresh set of eyes to the defensive structure and the penalty kill. Perhaps he’ll like what he sees from Xhekaj and will be willing to give him a fair audition on the PK. His presence might also be good news for the blueliners, since he could teach them a thing or two about their role. While he wasn’t a defenseman himself in his playing days, Lalonde was a netminder who had the opportunity to watch defensemen’s play up close.
Whether he’s pleased with the outcome of the negotiations or not, Xhekaj must approach training camp as another chance for a fresh start and find a way to make himself essential to the Canadiens. That starts with playing a safe, consistent game and knowing when to use the rough stuff. Making good reads and making good decisions on the ice will be key to securing a regular spot in the lineup. His teammates love Xhekaj and love having him in the lineup; they’ve said it time and time again. He needs to get the coaching staff to feel the same.