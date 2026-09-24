Canadiens: The Final Four

The younger Xhekaj certainly has the right attitude, and if some NHLers are too comfortable, he wants to unseat them. The question is, though, will the Habs brass be willing to make the moves to make it possible? That’s the real question. In two games so far, the power forward has certainly shown what he brings to the table and how the Canadiens could benefit from his presence, but the rest is out of his hands. He’s being realistic, though, and reminded members of the media that last year he got to this stage as well. He was still with the team when it went to Quebec City for an exhibition game.