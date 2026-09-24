Canadiens: The Final Four

The Montreal Canadiens have two new groups at camp on Wednesday, and it seems clear they're significant.
After a day off on Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens were back in action, and only two groups remained. Group A included the NHL players (Jacob Fowler is considered an NHL player here) and Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck, David Reinbacher, and Adam Engstrom. In contrast, Group B included players destined to play for the Laval Rocket or the Trois-Rivières Lions this season. Of course, that doesn’t mean that they’ve made it, but the youngster must see that as a positive sign.
However, coach Martin St-Louis downplayed the meaning of the four youngsters still being in Group A:
I think it was an opportunity to, you know, get some really good reps at the NHL pace, and I think that’s what we try to accomplish today. How they internalize that, I’m not sure; probably guys took it differently. For them, every day matters, no matter what group you’re in; there’s always an opportunity, and to me, it’s just that.
Of course, it was put to the coach that the Habs currently have plenty of forwards on NHL contracts, and that could mean there are no surprises out of this camp, but he didn’t necessarily agree:
There are always surprises. Yes, contracts are part of it, but things can change. There are different ways to make room, but it always starts with the individual who must force our hand.
Clearly, it wasn’t the first time the coach said those words at camp because when Florian Xhekaj spoke to the media a few minutes later, he explained:
Yeah, they have a lot of guys here; obviously, I know that, and I mean, I don’t really care, in a sense, because I know I want to make the team, and everyone’s here to make the team. I think it’s like I’ve been saying: show up every day, show my skills, show what I bring and try to force their hand.
The younger Xhekaj certainly has the right attitude, and if some NHLers are too comfortable, he wants to unseat them. The question is, though, will the Habs brass be willing to make the moves to make it possible? That’s the real question. In two games so far, the power forward has certainly shown what he brings to the table and how the Canadiens could benefit from his presence, but the rest is out of his hands. He’s being realistic, though, and reminded members of the media that last year he got to this stage as well. He was still with the team when it went to Quebec City for an exhibition game.
As for those who found themselves in Group B, the coach remembers the days when he was in their shoes:
I definitely remember when they split teams, and I wasn’t on the NHL team, and you know, things can work out. Mentally, you’ve just got to be stronger than your feelings. It’s disappointing, but you've got to keep pushing; things can work out.
As for the fact that GM Kent Hughes said that he wouldn’t start the season with three goaltenders and that Jakub Dobes, Jacob Fowler and Samuel Montembeault are all in Group A, the coach said:
Monty’s been a pro; he was a pro last year. You know, when he didn’t see the net at the end of the season. Unbelievable teammate. He put a process in place this summer, and it’s been impressive to watch. He hasn’t forgotten how to play goal. Monty’s a really good goalie, and he’s had a strong camp so far.
Those comments lead to one conclusion: unless the Canadiens trade the Becancour native before the season starts, Fowler will likely have to go back to the AHL, even though he belongs in the NHL. According to the schedule provided to the media ahead of camp, there should be a scrimmage on Thursday, and that will be another opportunity for the young players to prove themselves and for the veterans to show why they deserve to keep their spot on the roster.