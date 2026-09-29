Canadiens: The One That Got Away

As much as Canadiens fans wanted Marchenko, it became evident that it wasn’t going to happen when Hughes and co. elected to go for Chris Kreider. The power forward filled the same need but cost absolutely nothing in core or future assets. Of course, it’s not a long-term solution, but the hope is that the Canadiens have players in their system who will develop into impactful top-six players, like Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky. That being said, if an opportunity arises to get a top-six asset at the right price, with the currency Hughes is willing to part with, he will be all over it.