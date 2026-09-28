Canadiens Goaltenders Wearing Works of Art

That’s a nice tribute to the woman who has become a must at the Canadiens’ home games. If you arrive early at the Bell Centre, before warm-up, you can hear her practice, and throughout the game, she’ll entertain the crowd with fitting songs. As far as we know, it’s the first time that a goaltender has put her on his mask, but we’ll be sure to ask her when the Canadiens open their season at home on October 6. Clearly, Fowler must appreciate her work, even though he won’t hear it for a while now, having been sent down to the Laval Rocket, but he will no doubt be back sooner rather than later.