Canadiens: There’s Another Big Contract Canadiens Fans Should Worry About

The results have been great, players have repeatedly stated that they like playing for the Hall of Famer and it would be highly surprising if the pilot was to start the season without an extension in his back pocket. Is this a question of the Canadiens saving the signing announcement to have something to talk about at the September 14 golf tournament? It could very well be, just like Ivan Demidov’s contract extension took some of the attention away from the fact that Hughes didn’t make any signings in free agency, a St-Louis contract extension would put the projectors on the coach instead of on the GM who has yet to manage to make any needle moving deal this summer.