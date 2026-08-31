Canadiens: What To Expect From David Reinbacher

If Reinbacher does graduate to the NHL this season, he shouldn’t be looked to for more than 10 to 15 points, it’s on the other side of the puck that he should really have his impact and he should stabilize the Canadiens’ blueline. His arrival should finally give St-Louis the opportunity to spread the workload more evenly across his defense corps since he will more than likely have more confidence in Reinbacher than he does in Jayden Struble or Arber Xhekaj, per se. The Austrian has shown in the AHL that ha can handle penalty killing duties, which would come in very handy for the Habs since Hutson has also started playing when down a man last season, it’s not something he should be doing and if St-Louis had confidence in his other blueliner, he wouldn’t be doing it either.