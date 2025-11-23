Canadiens: There Was An Interested GM On The Press Gallery on Saturday

Once again, for Saturday night’s tilt between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs, there were a lot of representatives from other teams. Most were scouts, including two from the Nashville Predators, who have been watching the Habs closely of late, but there was also a GM.

Bill Guerin, the Minnesota Wild GM, took in the game, but he was likely there as Team USA's GM rather than as a Wild representative. The former NHLer finds himself at the helm of the American team for the upcoming Olympics in Milano Cortina. It’s no secret that two members of the Canadiens may be of interest to the USA: Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson.

The former was invited to the team’s orientation camp this summer, while the latter wasn’t, even though he was ultimately added to the list of players who could potentially make the roster.

Caufield certainly showed Guerin that he’s hungry, attempting a total of seven shots on net. Four found their way to the goalie, two were blocked, and another was off target. While the sniper didn’t find the back of the net, he did get an assist on the first goal of the game. It wasn’t the primary assist, but he was the one who managed to dispossess the Leafs and launched the attack, showing that he’s not just a one-trick pony who likes to put pucks in the net.

Many believe there won’t be any room for Caufield on Team USA’s roster because of his size and style of play. He’s not a goon, far from it, but he does play bigger than he is. Olympic hockey and NHL play are two very different things, and a skills guy like him may be better suited to that international type of play. The Americans likely won’t be able to play as physically as they did in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

As for Hutson, he scored the first goal of the game, skating in with speed and giving captain Nick Suzuki an option for a pass from behind the goal line deep in Toronto’s territory. His offensive instinct was evident as he came in with speed to send a one-timer past Joseph Woll.

Throughout the 60 minutes of the game, he attempted eight shots on net, three reached the target, three were blocked, and another two missed the net. He did commit three giveaways, but he also blocked two shots. Of course, if he does make it, it won’t be because of his defensive flair, but I believe the only way he gets a spot is if Quinn Hughes is unable to play due to injury: Guerin and co. Won’t want more than one “undersized” defenseman. The American’s GM has already said he’s not sure it’s Hutson’s time just yet, and as devastating as it may be for the blueliner, he may miss out this time around.

