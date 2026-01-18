Canadiens: Time For A Long, Hard Look In The Mirror

We were dominated in the second and the third. We lacked execution and pace; they were playing faster than us. With the pace they brought, they were playing heavy, and we were struggling to get out [of our zone]. In the second, we had long shifts, and we lost a lot of momentum. Their power play gave them momentum; ours took some away from us, aside from our first two power play opportunities. But if you don’t give up, you give yourself a chance. That’s what we did, we went out and got big goals, we came out with a win that I don’t think we deserved, but we got it nonetheless.