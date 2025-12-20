Canadiens To Have Big Contingent At World Junior Championships

There have been many years in the recent past in which the World Junior Championships held little to no interest for Montreal Canadiens’ fans because the team didn’t have many prospects taking part, but it’s not the case this time around. Unlike last year, when the Sainte-Flanelle had only one prospect competing (Sweden’s Rasmus Bergqvist), this time around it will have five: three forwards, one defenseman, and one goaltender.

Michael Hage (the Habs’ 21st overall pick at the 2024 draft) should play a significant role on Team Canada, although the fact that the San Jose Sharks loaned Michael Misa likely means he’ll be centring the second line and won’t play with Gavin McKenna. Still, skating alongside Brady Martin and Tij Iginla should give him plenty of opportunities to shine.

Canadiens: Montembeault Loses First Game With the Rocket

Canadiens: Hutson Makes History And Makes It Look Easy

Canadiens & 2 More Teams Linked To Kings' Phillip Danault

L.J. Mooney will line up for Team USA, which is going for a three-peat and will carry the weight of many expectations playing at home. The diminutive forward will have the advantage of playing under his NCAA coach, Bob Motzko.

Team Finland will include Saku Koivu’s son, Aatos (third round, 70th overall pick in the 2024 draft), who missed the tournament last season after battling mononucleosis early in the season. This year, the 19-year-old is fighting fit and has seven points in 30 games with TPS Turku.

The Canadiens’ lone defensive prospect will be skating with the Germans, Carlos Händel, who is playing with the Halifax Mooseheads in the QMJHL. A sixth-round pick at the 2025 draft, the right-shot defenseman has 12 points in 25 games.

As for goaltender Mikus Vecvanags, he will be wearing Latvia’s colours. A fifth-round pick at the 2024 draft, he has been playing with the Newfoundland Regiment in the QMJHL and has a 2-2-1 record with a 3.86 goals-against average and a .850 save percentage.

Watch this space throughout the tournament to know how the Canadiens’ prospects are doing.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.

Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.