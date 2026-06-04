Canadiens' Top 4 Trade Candidates For 2026 NHL Off-Season

The Canadiens have some trade candidates to watch this off-season.
The Montreal Canadiens are going to be a fascinating team to watch this off-season. After making it to the Eastern Conference Final this year, it is likely that they are going to try to bolster their roster.
However, the Canadiens are also entering the summer with some trade candidates to watch. Let's take a look at the Canadiens' top four trade candidates because of it.
Samuel Montembeault, G
The Canadiens should be looking to move on from Samuel Montembeault this off-season. The 29-year-old became the Canadiens' third-string goalie this season, and it would be wise for the Canadiens to trade him and his $3.15 million cap hit. Teams looking for a backup goalie could consider taking a chance on Montembeault, even if he struggled this season. In 25 games this season for Montreal, he had a 10-8-4 record, a 3.43 goals-against average, and an .872 save percentage.
Brendan Gallagher, RW
Brendan Gallagher made it clear that his time with the Canadiens is coming to a close while recently speaking to reporters. The 34-year-old winger lost his spot in Montreal's lineup and was scratched for Montreal's entire playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes. Rick Dhaliwal also recently reported that Gallagher's agent has been given permission to seek a trade. With all of this, Gallagher is a prime trade candidate.
Jayden Struble, D
Jayden Struble could be another Canadiens trade candidate to keep an eye on this summer. The Canadiens have a surplus of left-shot defensemen, and Struble could be a decent trade chip for them to dangle to improve their roster elsewhere. In 59 games this season for the Habs, Struble recorded two goals, 12 points, and a plus-4 rating.
Kirby Dach, C/RW
Kirby Dach should also be watched as a trade candidate this summer. The 25-year-old is entering the summer as a pending restricted free agent. If the Habs do not view him as a long-term part of their plans, they could certainly listen to trade offers for him.