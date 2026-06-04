Canadiens' Top 4 Trade Candidates For 2026 NHL Off-Season

The Canadiens should be looking to move on from Samuel Montembeault this off-season. The 29-year-old became the Canadiens' third-string goalie this season, and it would be wise for the Canadiens to trade him and his $3.15 million cap hit. Teams looking for a backup goalie could consider taking a chance on Montembeault, even if he struggled this season. In 25 games this season for Montreal, he had a 10-8-4 record, a 3.43 goals-against average, and an .872 save percentage.