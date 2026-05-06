Canadiens’ Top Line Must Break Through

There should be more time and space on the ice for the Canadiens’ top line to play their usual kind of hockey, to pass the puck and make plays. Against Tampa, as soon as they were in possession, the Lightning’s forward group were on them, pressing them, which led to rushed passes and lost possession. Of course, the Sabres will have done their pre-scout on the Canadiens and seen how the Lightning countered the Habs’ top line, but they don’t have the right personnel to use that strategy.