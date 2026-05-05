Canadiens: Dahlin Praises Hutson

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin spoke about Lane Hutson in his media availability on Monday.
While he didn’t get that much coverage in the first round, Montreal Canadiens’ blueliner Lane Hutson was key in the Habs’ win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 22-year-old blueliner averaged over 27 minutes of ice time over the seven games, picked up six points, two goals and an assist and became the fastest Canadiens defenseman to reach the 10-point mark in the playoffs. He took 14 shots on net and had a 14.3% shooting percentage, and added 13 blocks and six hits.
On Monday, Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin spoke about the Habs’ defenseman in these terms:
It’s awesome to see [what Lane Hutson’s doing]. He can play hockey on both ends. He’s a small guy, but he finds a way to have good numbers. Offensively, he can create from nothing, which is pretty cool to see. I’ve seen lately that he has a good shot, too.
It’s hard to argue with his assessment. Whichever way you look at it, the Canadiens blueline completely changed when Hutson arrived. His speed, mobility, and elusiveness have enabled him to succeed in the NHL despite his small stature. Whether it’s in the regular season or in the playoffs, he plays consistently at the highest level, and he’s always on the opponent’s radar.
As for Dahlin, he’s been a big part of his team’s success as well, putting up four points in six games, taking 21 shots on goal, landing 10 hits and blocking six shots. The 6-foot-3-and-204-pound defenseman is a finalist for the Bill Masterton Trophy this season. He went through plenty of adversity as his fiancée was struck with heart failure last Summer and had to be hospitalized in France, where the couple was on holiday. She stayed in the hospital for months, needed a heart transplant, and it was later revealed that she had lost the couple’s unborn child. She finally joined Dahlin in Buffalo in March, when she was deemed healthy enough to make the trip.
In the regular season, Dahlin had three points in four games against the Canadiens and made the headlines when he expressed his frustration with Habs fans taking over the Sabres’ building, making it feel like they were playing on the road:
I really, really appreciate the fans that came out, but I don’t want to see that many red in the future.
Buffalo is about six and a half hours away from Montreal by car, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Canadiens fans make the trip, especially since the Sabres captain expressed his frustration earlier this season. However, with the team having been excluded from the playoffs for 14 years, local fans are all in on this postseason, and the building has been one of the loudest in the first round.
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