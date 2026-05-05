Canadiens: Dahlin Praises Hutson

As for Dahlin, he’s been a big part of his team’s success as well, putting up four points in six games, taking 21 shots on goal, landing 10 hits and blocking six shots. The 6-foot-3-and-204-pound defenseman is a finalist for the Bill Masterton Trophy this season. He went through plenty of adversity as his fiancée was struck with heart failure last Summer and had to be hospitalized in France, where the couple was on holiday. She stayed in the hospital for months, needed a heart transplant, and it was later revealed that she had lost the couple’s unborn child. She finally joined Dahlin in Buffalo in March, when she was deemed healthy enough to make the trip.