Canadiens Urged To Tread Carefully

It’s a valid point. After all, from day one, the Canadiens have involved Demidov when it came to Zharovsky. Hughes called the youngster before drafting his countrymen and asked him about his work ethic. The Habs have been selling their top guys on the fact that they are all building something together; that’s how they’ve managed to get so many players to sign team-friendly deals. That’s also how Hutson ended up speaking to Demidov about how important it is to stay long-term to build a winner, and that’s how the young Russian finds himself playing a mentoring role for Zharovsky.