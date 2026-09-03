Canadiens: What To Expect From Bolduc

Now that Bolduc has learned the ropes with the Habs, I expect him to get a much longer look as a top-six option. The top line of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky works like a charm, although they had a tough time of it in the playoffs, and I can’t see St-Louis being keen on splitting them up. However, we’ve seen how well Demidov did when the Slovak power forward played on his line, and it might just be the same with a Bolduc who goes hard on the forecheck and isn’t afraid to get to the front of the net. The Russian is an elite playmaker, and he may just be able to reignite the offensive touch in Bolduc.