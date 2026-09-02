Canadiens: What To Expect From Dobson This Season

Now that he’s had a full season to get used to the Canadiens’ system, the new city and his new teammates, expect the Canadiens’ highest-paid player to take another step forward. One area for improvement is his shot volume; he took only 158 shots in 2025-26, down from 196 in his last season with the Isles. That’s hardly surprising since newly arrived players do tend to defer to those who have been with the team longer, not unlike rookies, really. Expect Dobson's point production to rise this season; he may not hit the 70-point mark he posted in 2023-24 with New York, but the 50-point mark seems a given.