Canadiens Still Facing Big Questions

It’s just day-to-day stuff, you know: evaluate in drill, evaluate in scrimmage, evaluate in a game. I’m not looking for one specific thing. I expect him to push and find his place, like everybody else- like Flo, same thing, like Beck. Then we’re going to try to make the best decision we can when it’s all said and done. We’re trying to move along in this camp and be organized, with some purpose for each and every day. Sometimes we get the group in certain situations just so we can have good rhythm and flow, not necessarily, like, you know, demotion, promotion, whatever it is; we’re just trying to be organized. […] Production doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re playing well, you know, so we’re evaluating how they play the game, not necessarily production.