Canadiens’ Coach Was As Surprised As You Were

Later in the episode, we were also given a peek inside the Canadiens’ dressing room in a road game against the Boston Bruins. After 40 minutes, the teams were tied at 2-2, and nobody wanted to lose the last game before the Christmas break. In a silent room, it wasn’t a veteran who spoke up to motivate the troops; no, it was the young Fowler who did, and it worked like a charm. The Habs ended up scoring four unanswered goals in the third and won the duel 6-2. This says a lot about how comfortable the 21-year-old was in the room and how much of a leader he can be. To feel comfortable enough to do that after just two weeks with the big club is quite a feat.