Caufield’s Big On Canadiens’ Fans And Market

Hearing that part of the interview about the players really wanting to be there right now, it’s hard not to think about the fact that the Detroit Red Wings are often scouting the Canadiens (assistant GM Kris Draper has taken in a lot of Habs hockey lately) in the hope that Dylan Larkin changes his mind and puts Montreal on his list of approved teams. If he did, though, would that change the vibe? After all, he'd be almost forced to go there to get out of Detroit; it’s doubtful he could look his new teammates in the eye and say he really wanted to come and win in Montreal. For Caufield, though, it’s not just about the electric ambiance in Montreal; wherever the Canadiens go, the fans seem to follow. On Sunday in his post-game interview after the Heritage Classic, he made an interesting claim that did create some controversy: