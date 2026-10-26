Fowler Steals The Show As Habs Fly Away With Two Points

After Suzuki suffered an injury, some wondered whether Kirby Dach would get another chance in the top six, but Martin St-Louis instead gave the nod to Oliver Kapanen. However, in the last two games, Alex Newhook, one of the team’s penalty killers, has been in the box too often, and Dach got the call to fill in. It’s a small sample, but he stepped up and did it well. That doesn’t mean he earns another chance to join the top six. He’s doing well where he is now; leave him there. Give Kapanen some runway; he’s young and needs the seasoning.