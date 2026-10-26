Fowler Steals The Show As Habs Fly Away With Two Points

Montreal Canadiens
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Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 10:19 AMPublished Oct 26, 2026 10:19 AM
The Montreal Canadiens won a second game in a row on Sunday night when they beat the Winnipeg Jets in an outdoor affair 2-1.
In a breathtaking setting at Princess Auto Stadium, converted into a giant log cabin with a make-believe fireplace and both teams’ logos, the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets played a spirited game under the stars. Jacob Fowler became the youngest netminder to start an outdoor game after strong early-season play wrested the privilege from Jakub Dobes.
The Canadiens came to the game in overalls and hard hats bearing a picture of a pint of beer, if you will. I wondered if that was Cole Caufield’s idea; the Wisconsin native is a big Milwaukee Brewers fan and is enjoying following their World Series antics, but Phillip Danault said he thought it was Nick Suzuki’s idea, and the pint links to the Molson family as well. Got to love the message, though: a team that shows up to work, rolls up their sleeves, and puts on their working boots, even without two of their best players, Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov.
The Breakaway Curse
The Canadiens' penalty kill has improved by leaps and bounds lately; granted, the goaltenders have helped, but the killers’ hard work has often led to shorthanded or breakaway chances. Unfortunately, the Habs struggle to seal the deal when they are alone with the goalie, and no, it’s not just Josh Anderson, though the power forward often misses chances like that. On Sunday night, Alex Newhook got a PK breakaway after Arber Xhekaj obliterated his man in the defensive zone, but the Newfoundlander couldn’t find the back of the net.
In the second frame, Caufield himself got a breakaway and missed the net entirely. Perhaps he was holding his stick a little too tight since he’s still after his first career goal against the Manitoba outfit, but still, a sniper on a breakaway? Should be easy money. It may be worth starting to practice those daily for the Canadiens: breakaways with a couple of players hot on their heels to try to recreate the in-game feeling. Whatever it is, something has to be done.
Offense From The Blueline Brigade
Caufield may not have found the back of the net or even gotten a shot on net on the night, but he got a pair of assists on the Habs' two second-period goals. The first goal came from pressure initiated by the Canadiens’ fourth line in the Jets’ zone; Florian Xhekaj had time to change, and Caufield started a good passing play from the American to Noah Dobson to Lane Hutson, and Stuart Skinner was beaten. Lightning-quick puck movement against a tired Jets unit was the key in that situation.
Four minutes later, the first line put together a good-looking attack, went deep, and Caufield got the puck back high up at the blue line to Kaiden Guhle, who sent it on net. Skinner had no chance in traffic with three players blocking his view, including Juraj Slafkovsky, and just like that the Habs had a 2-0 lead.
A New Dach Has Come
After Suzuki suffered an injury, some wondered whether Kirby Dach would get another chance in the top six, but Martin St-Louis instead gave the nod to Oliver Kapanen. However, in the last two games, Alex Newhook, one of the team’s penalty killers, has been in the box too often, and Dach got the call to fill in. It’s a small sample, but he stepped up and did it well. That doesn’t mean he earns another chance to join the top six. He’s doing well where he is now; leave him there. Give Kapanen some runway; he’s young and needs the seasoning.
Fowler In The Driver’s Seat
Jacob Fowler had a great night in net; he tracked the puck well, positioned well, and made 34 saves on 35 shots. That's a .971 save percentage. If anyone wondered whether he would get the start over Dobes, there’s no doubt Martin St-Louis made the right call. That’s a fifth win in a row for the American netminder, and when Samuel Montembeault comes back from injury, Kent Hughes will need to make a move. At this stage, returning Fowler to Laval would be unfair and detrimental to the team, as it plays with much more confidence in front of the youngster.
The Habs accomplished their mission on Sunday night, staying focused on what mattered: the all-important two points, despite the fanfare around an outdoor game. The Habs now head to St. Louis to meet the Blues; that’s Dobes’ home away from home, where he spends his summers. Will he get the start with Fowler on fire?
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