Could Bolduc’s Contract Be Influenced By Minten’s Extension

At this stage, however, one has to wonder if they’ll be able to stay the course. The salary cap is rising, and the NHL's contractual landscape is shifting as a result. With all due respect, Bolduc is no Ivan Demidov, but if he looks outside of the Canadiens’ dressing room, he can find instances of players who didn’t have Demidov-like seasons in the NHL but are signing for sizeable deals. Juraj Slafkovsky’s contract out of his ELC also had a sizeable cap hit of $7.6 million, but he signed it after a 50-point season in which he established himself as a mainstay on the Habs’ first line.