Could Canadiens Rookie Become Trade Bait?

With the trade deadline fast approaching, trade rumours are swirling around the NHL. For the Montreal Canadiens, one move that seems to be written in the stars is unloading Patrik Laine and his contract (while using one of their three retention spots to make the cap hit easier to absorb for the team that acquires him). Aside from that move, the Habs don’t look like a team that absolutely needs to move before the Friday deadline. They are in third place in the Atlantic Division with 75 points, six points clear of the ninth-place team in the Eastern Conference.