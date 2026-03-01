Canadiens: Xhekaj Or Struble Makes No Difference To St-Louis

If the Canadiens are calling around the NHL and enquiring about the asking price for various defensemen, such as Rasmus Ristolainen, that’s probably why, but there are no perfect defensemen. Especially when it comes to depth, bottom-pairing blueliners, you eventually must learn to live with the consequences of their shortcomings, and given how playoff hockey is played, St-Louis would do well to learn to cope with Xhekaj’s defensive shortcomings. Of course, they might be easier to cope with if goaltending improved. Even if the Habs’ brass goes out and gets a depth defenseman on the trade market, they won’t play like top-pairing defensemen.