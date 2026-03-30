Dobes Does It Again, And The Canadiens Leave Carolina With Two Points

Patrik Laine is travelling with the team, and while he is technically still on IR, he’s been a full participant in practice for the last two months. In the run-up to the trade deadline, he hoped to be traded, and in his wife’s blog on deadline day, she said they were happy to stay in Montreal if it meant Laine could get to play. In one episode of the Basu and Godin notebook, Arpon Basu and Marc-Antoine Godin spoke about the big Finn’s predicament and said they believed the Canadiens had agreed to keep him on injured reserve rather than have him be a healthy scratch again.