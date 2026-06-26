Don’t Expect The Canadiens To Try Demidov At Centre

The Finnish rookie was great early in the season, but he hit a wall at the Olympics, and his production crashed down to the point that he was a healthy scratch in the playoffs. Evans has no problem with playing in the top six, but the assignment won’t make him change the way he’s playing, and his true value is in his ability to play at both ends of the ice rather than having pure offensive skills. As for Newhook, it feels like there’s offensive potential that hasn’t been unlocked there yet, so it appears unlikely that he could be the key to unlocking the best of Demidov.