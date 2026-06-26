Could Canadiens Prospect Have A Change Of Heart?

I think we’ve talked to Michael a lot. He’s told us that he would like to go back to school, and then we’ve kind of left it there. But we also told him to take some time, and, “It’s a long summer, things happen, maybe we add people, maybe we don’t, but if there’s something that you see that changes your mind..” So we left it open. We’ll continue to speak to Michael, but we’re going to respect his opinion. And if he wants to change that, we’ll be open to that discussion. If he wants to stay there, we will support him.