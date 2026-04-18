Double Dose Of Good News For The Canadiens

Of course, everyone would have understood if he had needed to miss a game, but Suzuki is the heart and soul of this team, and his absence would have been terrible for the Canadiens. The leader had his best season, racking up 101 points in 82 games, and the line he forms with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky has been one of the best in the NHL. At the start of March, the unit was third in goal differential at even strength, and their performance in the final stretch was even better.