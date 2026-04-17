Opinion: A Goal Is A Goal – The Race To The Rocket Richard Trophy

It’s easy to understand the Canadiens’ fanbase’s disappointment with the fact that Caufield was ultimately unable to win the Trophy that commemorates the career of one of the biggest names in Habs’ history, but the American is still young and in the early stages of his career. He’s 25 years old and has only played 368 NHL games so far; there are plenty more to come, and he won’t forget how to score goals. Patience, Canadiens’ fans, Caufield will be in the conversation for that trophy for years to come, and something tells me it’s only a matter of time before he captures it.