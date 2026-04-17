Opinion: A Goal Is A Goal – The Race To The Rocket Richard Trophy

Montreal Canadiens' sniper Cole Caufield came up short in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy this season and it got some people thinking and talking...
Since Montreal Canadiens’ sniper Cole Caufield climbed up the goal scorer list to eventually come short of catching up to Colorado Avalanche ace Nathan MacKinnon, who currently has 53 goals with one game to play, there have been a lot of comments about the nature of the Rocket Richard Trophy winner-to-be’s goals. Many have lamented the fact that the leading scorer has eight empty-netters to his name this season, while Caufield has none.
If empty netters were removed from the equation, the Habs’ leading goal scorer would be first in the league with 51 goals, followed by MacKinnon with 45 goals, and a pair of Dallas Stars forwards, Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston, who both have 44 goals.
While that’s an interesting stat, it just doesn’t matter. The Rocket Richard trophy was created to reward the league’s top scorer, the player who got the puck across the goal line the most times. Whichever way you look at it, that’s the way it’s defined in the NHL, and there had never been chatter about taking empty netters out of the equation before this season.
Whichever way you score a goal, it’s a goal, and it counts, as long as it’s in the game. The same cannot be said about the shootout, but that’s a whole different animal since it’s not during an actual game, but rather in what amounts to a one-on-one duel.
While an argument can be made about empty netters being easier to score, the same could probably be said about overtime goals, which are scored while playing three-on-three, which some would say is not proper hockey. Caufield leads the league in overtime goals this season with five, while MacKinnon has only one.
It’s easy to understand the Canadiens’ fanbase’s disappointment with the fact that Caufield was ultimately unable to win the Trophy that commemorates the career of one of the biggest names in Habs’ history, but the American is still young and in the early stages of his career. He’s 25 years old and has only played 368 NHL games so far; there are plenty more to come, and he won’t forget how to score goals. Patience, Canadiens’ fans, Caufield will be in the conversation for that trophy for years to come, and something tells me it’s only a matter of time before he captures it.
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