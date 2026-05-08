Exclusive: Annakin Slayd Could Have A Big Surprise For Canadiens’ Fans

But I feel for the kid, because it’s a very hard thing to pull off, why did mine manage to endure or take off? I couldn’t even tell you the difference. I know that, whatever the reason, it didn’t hit the way he wanted to. There are a lot of other songs that are out now, and I’ve seen the backlash, and I’m like, wow, it’s all for fun, guys. People take it very seriously, and as a country and as a province, we take hockey very seriously, so if you’re going to go in there and you’re going to represent, you better represent right or hit the right note. Obviously, he did not, but compliments to him, he was a very good sport about it. He didn’t run from it. He did the little thing where they sent him to Taiwan, so good for him. But it does show that it’s a very hard thing to do; not many people can do it. Fans will turn on you very quickly in the Internet age.