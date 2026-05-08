Canadiens’ Caufield Faces Biggest Challenge Of His Career

On Wednesday night, Caufield had more time, but he didn’t take it, which is why he had two shots on goal but no blocked or missed attempts. Going forward, the sniper just needs to adapt to this new opponent and take the time it’s giving him. Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky looked more comfortable than the diminutive winger in Game 1. The captain had three shots on net, three blocked attempts and one that missed the net altogether. As for Slafkovsky, he had four shots on net, two blocked attempts, and one shot off target.