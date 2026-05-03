Former Canadiens Player Says St-Louis Was Always Going To Be A Coach

This is far from surprising and goes a long way towards explaining why the Canadiens felt confident in appointing him as a coach, even though he had never been a bench boss in the NHL. St-Louis had already started to hone his craft as a coach before he was even done playing the game. Jeff Gorton was an assistant general manager when St-Louis played for the New York Rangers, which gave him an opportunity to see what he could do. Kent Hughes saw him make his way through minor hockey growing up all the way to the pros, and he knew St. Louis loved the game with a passion and had the right mind for it.