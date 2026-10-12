Fowler: Maybe Buffalo’s Jealous Now...
Oct 12, 2026 11:00 AM
The star of the Montreal Canadiens' Saturday night win at the Bell Center, Jacob Fowler, took the time to tell us a bit more about his new mask, and he even extended a challenge to his counterparts with the Buffalo Sabres...
After Jacob Fowler’s heroics in the Montreal Canadiens' shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, the young netminder was named the game's first star, and after a live interview on Sportsnet, he was made available to the media in the dressing room. He faced a barrage of questions about the game, the shootout, and his position in the organization. The pack of journalists moved on to the next player; we chose to talk to him about something a little different.
Last week, we published an article about Fowler’s new mask and wanted to get his thoughts on it and tell him how honored Diane Bibaud was by his gesture. The Florida native explained:
Yeah, I mean, I always look for kind of different ways to honor the organization, but when they [Sylabrush’s Sylvie Marsolais and Alexandre Mathys] had the idea to put her on the side of the mask and do a little tribute to her, I saw it and immediately said that was an incredible thought, and I’m happy she likes it; I was hoping she did.
Interestingly, after we published our article about the mask last week, Curtis Cook, the Buffalo Sabres arena organist, shared it on X and said it was cool that Fowler did it. The masked man had a good laugh when we told him about that and joked:
Challenge extended as a certain How I Met Your Mother character would say...
Maybe Buffalo’s feeling a little jealous now, their guys need to do it too.
Will Alex Lyon or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen rise to the challenge, or will Fowler’s gesture remain one of a kind across the league? Time will tell...
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