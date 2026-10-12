Fowler: Maybe Buffalo’s Jealous Now...

After Jacob Fowler’s heroics in the Montreal Canadiens' shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, the young netminder was named the game's first star, and after a live interview on Sportsnet, he was made available to the media in the dressing room. He faced a barrage of questions about the game, the shootout, and his position in the organization. The pack of journalists moved on to the next player; we chose to talk to him about something a little different.