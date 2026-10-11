Could The Canadiens And The Rangers Help Each Other?
Oct 11, 2026 3:18 PM
The New York Rangers are in a bit of a pickle goaltending-wise, while the Montreal Canadiens have three capable NHL netminders. Could Samuel Montembeault be the answer for the Rangers?
The Montreal Canadiens have had their fair share of injuries in this young season: Kaiden Guhle, Oliver Kapanen, Ivan Demidov, and Samuel Montembeault have all missed time, but they’re still in much better shape than the New York Rangers. Jeff Gorton’s former team has lost its star goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, for the season thanks to a gruesome lower-body injury. To make matters worse, backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is also out for four weeks, leaving the Rangers with rookies Dylan Garland and Callum Tung as their netminder tandem. Together, they have five games of NHL experience.
Can they ride the storm with them? And even when Korpisalo is back, will they be comfortable with their tandem? In Montreal, the Canadiens barely bat an eyelid at the news that Montembeault would be unavailable for 10 to14 days, because they’ve got another NHL-ready goalie in Jacob Fowler. The Florida native had a statement game Saturday night, stopping 30 shots in 65 minutes and another six in the shootout. He was flawless, and he did it with poise. His positioning was on point, making the saves look easy. His performance reminded those in attendance of former franchise cornerstone Carey Price.
That was his second game in a row, and while he didn’t win his first outing, he played well enough to earn a second start and keep Jakub Dobes on the sideline. When Montembeault returns, the Canadiens will have no choice but to return him to the AHL. Kent Hughes has made it clear he doesn’t want another three-goalie carousel this season. Unless, of course, the Habs could find a landing spot for Montembeault, who’s in the last year of his contract, then they could keep Fowler in the NHL. According to Frank Seravalli, the Rangers have put Shesterkin on LTIR, but not season-ending LTIR; still, that gives them $3.97M in cap space, so New York could easily take on Montembeault’s $3.15M contract.
The Canadiens couldn’t find a trade partner for Montembeault this summer because they didn’t receive a good enough offer for the Becancour native, but the end justifies the means. Now that the Rangers find themselves in such a precarious position between the pipes, they may be willing to match the Canadiens’ ask.
While some thought it would be tricky for the Habs to make a deal with the organization that fired Jeff Gorton in 2021, a lot of water has run under the bridge since then, and the Habs traded with the Rangers this summer, sending William Trudeau back for Brett Berard. It was a minor league deal, but it’s still a deal.
Of course, Montembeault needs to be healthy to help the Rangers, but he’s expected to miss only 10 to 14 days. That’s not too long, and the rookie goalie tandem may be able to hold down the fort for the Rangers until then.
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what happens with the goaltending in Montreal now. Jakub Dobes finished training camp as the clear number one. He was instrumental in the Canadiens beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first game but then had a couple of tough outings against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes. After three games, it made sense to have the backup take on the Nashville Predators, and with Montembeault injured, Fowler stepped in.
Most expected Dobes back for game five, but Martin St-Louis chose to return to Fowler because the team hadn’t had a full practice in a couple of days. That’s an interesting move. Last season, the coach would have gone back to his number one. Does that mean Dobes doesn’t have as long a leash as Montembeault did? What will that do to Dobes’ confidence? Or does it simply mean that St-Louis has learned from last year’s goaltending woes and will go with the hot hand? If that’s the case and Fowler keeps up his play, the coach certainly won’t want to see him sent back down to the AHL.
There’s never a dull moment in Montreal, but finding a new home for Montembeault would allow the organization to keep its two young goaltenders in the NHL, where they belong.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy