Long-Time Canadiens Organist is Honoured

The musician was honoured to be on the mask and could hardly believe it. It’s the first time that she’s featured on a goalie mask, and she seemed genuinely touched. She added that she would have loved to thank Fowler, but she hasn’t been able to yet since he’s with the Laval Rocket right now. Chances are, she’ll do it sooner rather than later, as it’s only a matter of time before Fowler returns to the Habs and becomes a fixture in their net.