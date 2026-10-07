Long-Time Canadiens Organist is Honoured

Montreal Canadiens
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Sébastien Gervais @sebastiengervaisphoto
Sébastien Gervais @sebastiengervaisphoto
Oct 7, 2026 3:30 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 3:30 PM
Last week, Diane Bibaud was surprised to learn she had made it onto Jacob Fowler's new mask, and we had to get her thoughts on it. Find out what it meant to her and how the mask came together.
At the Montreal Canadiens home opener at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night, we spoke with Habs long-time organist Diane Bibaud for the first time since Jacob Fowler’s new mask was revealed. The Sainte-Flanelle first hired the musician to play at the Forum in 1987, fulfilling a childhood dream. That was nearly 40 years ago, and they let her go twice since then, only to bring her back.
In 1993, she was replaced by a jukebox and a DJ, but they rehired her four years later. Then, in 2003, they let her go again, and it wasn’t until 2011 that team owner Geoff Molson realized the organization had erred and brought her back. Since then, she’s been an integral part of a game at the Bell Centre.
Those who arrive early will tell you she warms up with a pre-game set long before warm-ups start. While the organ is hardly a modern instrument, Bibaud keeps her sets current with great creativity. For instance, when Celine Dion started her residency in Paris, she kicked things off by playing the star’s “I’m Alive”. Tuesday night, she treated us to “Molle-Twist Vanille Vanille” by Bleu Jeans Bleu, a band that kids love. When she’s shown on the Jumbotron at the end of her pregame set, the Bell Centre faithful always give her a big cheer.
Some might think only older fans appreciate her work, but they were proven wrong last month when goaltender Fowler unveiled his new mask. In case you missed it, the 21-year-old Florida native has a brand-new mask for this season: a creation of Sylabrush (a team formed by painter Sylvie Marsolais and Alexandre Mathys, who handles marketing and helps with ideas), but this time he veered away from his usual Iron Man look. It features a gator, since that’s his nickname, but on one side it also features Bibaud playing the piano, as she does at every game.
Fowler spoke to Sylabrush about getting a new mask for this season, and they suggested Bibaud would be a great addition, since “she’s iconic for the Habs and the Bell Centre”. They believed the fans would love it, and the youngster liked the idea and decided to go for it. With the insane number of goalie masks painted for the Canadiens’ goaltenders over the years, it’s not easy to find original ideas and do something new. Still, Sylabrush really took the less-traveled path with that design, and the result is superb.
Photo credit: Sébastien Gervais @sebastiengervaisphoto
The musician was honoured to be on the mask and could hardly believe it. It’s the first time that she’s featured on a goalie mask, and she seemed genuinely touched. She added that she would have loved to thank Fowler, but she hasn’t been able to yet since he’s with the Laval Rocket right now. Chances are, she’ll do it sooner rather than later, as it’s only a matter of time before Fowler returns to the Habs and becomes a fixture in their net.
Slowly but surely, Bibaud has become a huge fan favorite. When Pierre Houde was a guest on the weekly show En direct de l’univers, she kicked things off, and she even appeared in Melanie Charbonneau’s 2025 film Les Furies, the story of an all-girl roller derby team. Not only did Bibaud fulfill her childhood dream, but she’s taking it to new heights with each new appearance and recognition.
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