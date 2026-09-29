Game 1: Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Pregame – Newhook’s Opportunity

If the old enemy missed the playoffs last season, the organization has taken every possible step to improve this season. A new GM in John Chayka, a new senior executive advisor in Mats Sundin, and a new coach in Jim Hiller. Behind the bench, he will be supported by a new associate coach, Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson. On the ice, plenty of new faces will join: Gavin McKenna, Nick Paul, Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger, Zack McEwen, Jack Roslovich, Brandon Duhaime, Darren Raddysh, Sergei Bobrovsky, and, of course, Kirill Marchenko, as it has been confirmed that he will be in the lineup tonight.