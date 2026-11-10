Game 18- Canadiens vs. Wild: Price’s return

Up front, the Habs’ front line has been surprisingly quiet against the Wild. Nick Suzuki has six points in 12 games, Cole Caufield has four in nine, and Juraj Slafkovsky has just two in seven. Montreal may have to look at depth scoring once again. Chris Kreider is the most productive against Minnesota with 12 points in 23 games, followed by Phillip Danault with 11 points in 25 games, and Suzuki, with just six points, rounds out the top three. The Wild will want to watch Lane Hutson, who has three points in four games, and the blueliner is on fire right now with points in his last five games (0-7-7).