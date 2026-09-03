How The Canadiens Fared In The Athletic’s Player Tiers 2026-27

Are those rankings fair? For now, they are, since it’s about what’s been done so far and not what could eventually be done. However, one has to wonder what Suzuki would have to do to land in Tier 1 “MVP”. He may not have scored 120 points, but he still had 101 points while being the league’s top defensive forward. He’s a complete player, one who gives you offensive production but who you can also play when the game is on the line, and you have a lead to protect. Whatever the situation, Suzuki is the player you want to have on the ice. He’s also very tough to rattle; he never panics on the ice and has a calming influence on the team. The 27-year-old young veteran is the heartbeat of the Canadiens and one of, if not the, their most valuable players.