Huge Loss For The Canadiens' AHL Affiliate

Pascal Vincent's time with the Laval Rocket has come to an end.
Pascal Vincent's time as head coach of the Laval Rocket has officially come to an end.
The Seattle Kraken have announced that they have hired Vincent as a new assistant coach.
Canadiens president Jeff Gorton issued a statement on Vincent's departure and thanked him for the impact he made as the Rocket's bench boss.
"We would like to sincerely thank Pascal for his work and contribution to the Rocket and wish him all the best in his next professional chapter in Seattle," Gorton said. "He was highly committed to our success and made valuable contributions over the past several years. A native of Laval, Pascal was greatly appreciated and respected by the players, his staff members, and the fans. We are grateful for his dedication, leadership, and hard work during his time with the Rocket."
When looking at how well of a job Vincent did as the Rocket's head coach, it is not surprising to see him land this assistant coach job with the Kraken. However, at the same time, it is certainly tough to see him go, as he did a great job as Laval's bench boss.
Vincent took over as the Rocket's head coach ahead of the 2024-25 season. He notably led the Rocket to win the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy in 2024-25 and won the Pieri Award as the AHL's coach of the year.
Vincent will now be looking to impress after landing this new assistant coach job with the Kraken. If he does well in the role, perhaps it could open the door for him to land another NHL head coaching job. He was previously the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2023-24 season.