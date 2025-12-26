Hutson And Demidov Gave A Big Surprise To Fans

While the NHL takes some time off over Christmas with no games on the schedule from December 24 to 26, a couple of Montreal Canadiens players couldn’t help but get on the ice over the short break. Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov didn’t just head to the CN Sports Complex in Brossard; they also visited local outdoor rinks.

On Christmas Eve, reigning Calder Trophy winner Hutson surprised fans in Notre-Dame-De-Grace by showing up to play shinny hockey with them. Needless to say, those who were in attendance were incredibly happy to skate alongside the young star.

Since arriving in Montreal, Hutson has demonstrated his love for the game with an incredible work ethic, hitting the ice so often on days off that the team has had to step in and tell him to stay off the ice. With that taken into account, it’s not surprising that he felt the need to skate on Christmas Eve, and showing up at a local rink and making everyone’s day shows how much he enjoys the city of Montreal and its fans. He has already demonstrated his commitment to the town and the team by signing an 8-year contract that will keep him with the team through the end of the 2033-34 season.

Canadiens Sign Promising Prospect

The State Of The Canadiens’ Defence

Canadiens: Sending Dobes Down Would Cause Trouble

Then, on Christmas Day, Hutson did it again, but this time he brought a friend: Russian rookie Demidov. According to a Canadiens fan who was there, they played 15 against two, and the fans still basically looked like pylons, but they didn’t care; the kids’ eyes were lit up with Christmas magic.

The players also took pictures with fans and were happy to donate their time to make fans’ Christmas even better. For years, parents have been reading Roch Carrier’s The Sweater as a bedtime story to their kids, a book in which a young boy’s biggest Christmas wish is to get a Montreal Canadiens sweater for Christmas, but this would make for a great children’s book as well. Imagine the child receiving a Hutson jersey, going to the rink to wear it, and ultimately playing with the player.

Kudos to Hutson and Demidov for taking the time to make some kids’ dreams come true this year. It didn’t cost them anything, but for those who had the opportunity to skate alongside their idols over Christmas, it was a priceless experience.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.

Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.