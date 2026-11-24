No, it’s a team that’s hard to play against, especially when they get a lead; they play 1-3-1, and there’s not much room in the neutral zone. […] You try to plan for that system, but there aren’t a lot of teams that play it, so we don’t get a lot of reps. Still, we spent a lot of time in the offensive zone; we have 70 shot attempts by my count. It’s a lot, but our offence in general right now is average, and it’s not because we don’t spend time there. It’s a bit of a lack of execution and balance on the ice, and we’ll look into it. […] A team that plays 1-3-1 like that in the neutral zone, if they fall behind, it forces them out of their structure, which makes things easier. I would have liked it if we could create more scoring chances, not just attempted shots.