Montreal Canadiens
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 12:00 PM
The Montreal Canadiens were unable to break through the Los Angeles Kings' system on Dylan Larkin's debut, and they dropped a 2-1 decision.
It was a special Monday night at the Bell Centre this week; not only do the Montreal Canadiens rarely play on Mondays, but the game against the Los Angeles Kings was also Dylan Larkin’s debut with the Sainte-Flanelle. The air in the arena was electric; people were excited, and it felt like that night in April 2025 when Ivan Demidov made his Habs debut. Given that the new arrival is likely to skate alongside Demidov on Montreal’s second line, that’s quite fitting.
The Canadiens took the ice for warmups to the sound of U2’s Beautiful Day, and even though the arena wasn't full yet, loud cheers rang out throughout the building. When Larkin was shown on the Jumbotron, the DJ turned down the music to give the player a chance to appreciate it, and he thanked the crowd by touching his heart.
The game hadn’t even started before the first “We got Larkin!” chants echoed in the arena, and for once, there was no boing of the American anthem. The fact is that the Canadiens are increasingly American. Five of their players now hail from Uncle Sam’s country: Larkin himself, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Jacob Fowler and the injured Chris Kreider.
Larkin Has A Complete Game
Martin St-Louis knew the fans wanted to see the team's newest member, and he sent him out for the opening faceoff. The DJ might as well have played Every Breath You Take for warm-up, as the crowd watched Larkin closely in the first frame. Every time he stepped on the ice, there was a loud cheer, and the same went for when he won a defensive-zone faceoff, though that was the only one he won in the first frame; he lost the other four. By the end of the game, though, he had won 59% of his faceoffs.
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He did make some other unheralded plays, however; a real two-way center, he immediately covered for the defensemen when they joined the attack. On an offensive zone faceoff, he conferred with Alexandre Texier ahead of the puck drop, and the nature of the conversation was quite clear as soon as the linemen dropped the puck. The Frenchmen headed to the faceoff dot to retrieve the puck as Larkin tied up his man, something we saw quite a few times throughout the game.
The newcomer was instrumental in Alex Newhook's game-tying goal in the second frame, as his forecheck on Brian Dumoulin forced the Kings to lose possession and Alexandre Texier fed the Newfoundlander.
The coach often goes on about the importance of details, and it’s not a point he’ll need to hammer on with the newest Hab. Despite the loss, Larkin was clearly happy with what he saw:
Larkin on his first game with Montreal
I’m excited leaving the rink tonight because of the way we play. The Kings played well defensively and locked it down in the third period, but the puck possession and the way our D activated were a lot of fun. We get a couple bounces and a couple of greasy ones around the net, and I think it’s a different outcome.
A Massive Mistake
With the game tied at 1-1, the Canadiens turned the puck over in the offensive zone and, inexplicably, Adam Engstrom stopped skating instead of trying to pick up the puck. Arber Xhekaj tried to reach it on his partner’s side but was beaten to it by Trevor Lewis, who had already had a goal waived off and wasn’t going to miss such a golden opportunity. The gritty defenseman looked absolutely livid as he gave the youngster an inquisitive look, silently asking the question that was on everyone’s lips at the Bell Centre.
It wasn’t the third pairing’s best game, with Xhekaj hesitant to unleash shots in the offensive zone and failing to hold the line a few times.
A Tough Team To Play Against
The game didn’t end as the Canadiens would have liked; they lost 2-1 to the Kings, and for most of the night, the game lacked both rhythm and entertainment. Speaking post-game, the coach admitted that his team was unable to generate as much as he would have liked:
No, it’s a team that’s hard to play against, especially when they get a lead; they play 1-3-1, and there’s not much room in the neutral zone. […] You try to plan for that system, but there aren’t a lot of teams that play it, so we don’t get a lot of reps. Still, we spent a lot of time in the offensive zone; we have 70 shot attempts by my count. It’s a lot, but our offence in general right now is average, and it’s not because we don’t spend time there. It’s a bit of a lack of execution and balance on the ice, and we’ll look into it. […] A team that plays 1-3-1 like that in the neutral zone, if they fall behind, it forces them out of their structure, which makes things easier. I would have liked it if we could create more scoring chances, not just attempted shots.
The Canadiens will hit the road on Tuesday, heading to Colorado for a meeting with the Avalanche on Wednesday night, an afternoon game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, and an evening tilt with the Utah Mammoth on Monday. The three-game road trip will allow the Habs to get to know their new teammate.
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